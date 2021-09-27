Color Star Technology to launch sports-related NFT products
Sep. 27, 2021 8:03 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology's (NASDAQ:CSCW) wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, is ready to launch sports-related Non-Fungible Token (NFT) products in October 2021.
- As an entertainment technology company, Color Star will establish new collaborations with world renowned athletes in the field of entertainment.
- "Color Star will also integrate these NFT products into the entertainment metaverse that is now fully constructed, and promote more cooperation and synergies between the NFT and metaverse spheres," CEO Mr. Basil Wilson commented.
- The company will continue to increase efforts in product research and development, and believes more NFT products will be introduced to users worldwide in the near future.
- CSCW trades 2.2% higher premarket.