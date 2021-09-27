BASF sees Zhanjiang chemical site generating up to €5B in annual sales
Sep. 27, 2021 8:08 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) says it expects the Zhanjiang chemical complex under construction in southern China will deliver €4B-€5B ($4.69B-$5.86B) in annual sales by 2030.
- The company says the Zhanjiang project, which will cost €8B-€10B, likely will contribute €1B-€1.2B to EBITDA by 2030.
- BASF expects two-thirds of the world's chemical production will take place in China by 2030, and that the Zhanjiang plant ultimately would become the company's third-largest production site after its Ludwigshafen headquarters in Germany and a complex in Antwerp, Belgium.
- The company also forecasts its battery materials business likely will generate more than €1.5B in sales by 2023 and more than €7B by 2030 as electric vehicle production surges.
- BASF "remains a European cash flow powerhouse with a 5% dividend yield," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.