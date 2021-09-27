Incyte and Syndax in pact for xatilimab targeting immune-related conditions
Sep. 27, 2021 8:09 AM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) has added ~6.4% in the pre-market in reaction to a collaboration and license agreement signed with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for the company’s anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody axatilimab.
- Per the deal, the two companies will develop axatilimab as a backbone therapy for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) as well as for additional immune-mediated diseases.
- Subject to customary closing conditions of the deal, Syndax (SNDX) is eligible for an upfront payment of $117 million-plus a $35 million equity investment in addition to $450 million in milestone payments.
- Incyte (INCY) will lead the commercialization of the therapy globally across all indications. Two will have a 50:50 profit share in the U.S., and Syndax (SNDX) will be eligible for double-digit royalties on sales outside of the U.S. in addition to an option to co-promote the therapy in the U.S.
- For all agreed trials, the two companies will share development costs in the U.S. and globally at a rate of 55% (Incyte) and 45% (Syndax). Incyte will be fully responsible for future development costs for trials specific to ex-U.S. countries.
- Syndax (SNDX) management has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday.
Read: In May, Syndax (SNDX) announced the completion of enrollment in Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate axatilimab in cGVHD patients.