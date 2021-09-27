Incyte and Syndax in pact for xatilimab targeting immune-related conditions

Sep. 27, 2021 8:09 AM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) has added ~6.4% in the pre-market in reaction to a collaboration and license agreement signed with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for the company’s anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody axatilimab.
  • Per the deal, the two companies will develop axatilimab as a backbone therapy for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) as well as for additional immune-mediated diseases.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions of the deal, Syndax (SNDX) is eligible for an upfront payment of $117 million-plus a $35 million equity investment in addition to $450 million in milestone payments.
  • Incyte (INCY) will lead the commercialization of the therapy globally across all indications. Two will have a 50:50 profit share in the U.S., and Syndax (SNDX) will be eligible for double-digit royalties on sales outside of the U.S. in addition to an option to co-promote the therapy in the U.S.
  • For all agreed trials, the two companies will share development costs in the U.S. and globally at a rate of 55% (Incyte) and 45% (Syndax). Incyte will be fully responsible for future development costs for trials specific to ex-U.S. countries.
  • Syndax (SNDX) management has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

  • Read: In May, Syndax (SNDX) announced the completion of enrollment in Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate axatilimab in cGVHD patients.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.