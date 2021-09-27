FDA lifts clinical hold on Ultragenyx- GeneTx Biotherapeutics' Angelman syndrome trial

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and GeneTx Biotherapeutics announces that the U.S. FDA has removed the clinical hold on the company's study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.
  • GeneTx may now begin dosing naïve patients in the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome.
  • The Phase 1/2 open-label, multiple-dose study evaluates the safety, tolerability, and plasma and cerebrospinal fluid concentrations of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.
  • GeneTx previously received clearance, under a separate amendment, to begin the Phase 1/2 study in the United Kingdom and Canada.
