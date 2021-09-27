Hot Stocks: XLRN merger talks; RIDE downgrade; SPNE COVID woes; GCI refinance; GGPI signs deal with Polestar

Sep. 27, 2021 8:41 AM ETMRK, GGPI, SPNE, GCI, RIDEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Merger activity and corporate guidance provided the key themes for Monday's pre-market trading.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted gains on reports that it was in talks to be acquired. Meanwhile, SPAC Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) signed a deal with Polestar to take that company public.
  • On the earnings front, SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) suffered a pre-market setback. COVID uncertainties undermined its ability to confirm its previous guidance.
  • Elsewhere, Gannett (NYSE:GCI) confirmed its previous revenue forecast and announced a restructuring of some of its debt. The news sent the stock higher in pre-market trading.
  • In other news, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) encountered some pre-market selling following a bearish note from a Wall Street analyst.

