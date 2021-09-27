Hot Stocks: XLRN merger talks; RIDE downgrade; SPNE COVID woes; GCI refinance; GGPI signs deal with Polestar
- Merger activity and corporate guidance provided the key themes for Monday's pre-market trading.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted gains on reports that it was in talks to be acquired. Meanwhile, SPAC Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) signed a deal with Polestar to take that company public.
- On the earnings front, SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) suffered a pre-market setback. COVID uncertainties undermined its ability to confirm its previous guidance.
- Elsewhere, Gannett (NYSE:GCI) confirmed its previous revenue forecast and announced a restructuring of some of its debt. The news sent the stock higher in pre-market trading.
- In other news, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) encountered some pre-market selling following a bearish note from a Wall Street analyst.
Gainers
- Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) saw buying interest during pre-market action, as takeover discussions sent shares nearly 4% higher.
- According to Bloomberg, the firm has entered advanced talks with an unnamed big pharma player. The purchase price of the deal would be about $180 per share in cash, Bloomberg said.
- Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) received a boost after signing a merger deal to take electric performance car company Polestar public. The deal implies a valuation of $20B. Following the transaction, the firm will be renamed Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PSNY."
- Reiterated guidance and news of a planned debt refinancing gave a boost to Gannett (GCI). The stock rose 3% in pre-market trading.
- The newspaper publisher's subsidiary, Gannett Holdings, will refinance some of its debt using a new $550M new senior secured term loan. The company also said it still expects to see a slight dip in overall revenue for Q3.
Decliners
- SeaSpine (SPNE) said it won't be able to confirm its previous revenue forecast for 2021. The company blamed COVID, which has had an impact on spine surgery volumes. Weighed down by the news, the stock dropped about 7%.
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) slid about 2% in pre-market action after Goldman downgraded its rating on the stock from Neutral to Sell. Analyst Mark Delaney pointed to several individual headwinds for the company and underlined growing competition in the space.
