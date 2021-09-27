Beam Therapeutics posts preclinical data from CBE hepatitis B trial

  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posts preclinical data showing the potential of the company's cytosine base editors ((CBEs)) to reduce viral markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen ((HBsAg)) expression, and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in in vitro models.
  • HBV causes serious liver infection that can become chronic, increasing the risk of developing life-threatening health issues like cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer.
  • The preclinical in vitro study was designed to evaluate the potential of base editing to provide a new type of treatment for chronic hepatitis B disease.
  • The results indicate that CBEs can introduce permanent mutations in cccDNA and prevent HBV rebound in relevant in vitro models.
  • Based on the findings, Beam plans to evaluate its base editing approach in relevant in vivo proof of concept models.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
