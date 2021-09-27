Chatham Asset asks R. R. Donnelley & Sons to appoint new chairman, begin strategic review
Sep. 27, 2021 8:31 AM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons' (NYSE:RRD) stockholder Chatham Management sent a letter to the board asking the company's chairperson to step down and begin a strategic review citing continued decline in share price.
- Chatham said it is the largest stockholder(owning 14.9% shares) and bondholder (owning 40.9% bonds) of RRD.
- The private investment firm noted that the company must undertake clear strategic review process focused on the identification and sale of non-core assets; increase operational efficiency through improved margins from cost reduction; improved capital allocation; and better alignment of executive compensation with performance.
- Chatham also proposed that the board appoint a new Chairman and that the existing Chairman, John Pope, retire by next year's annual meeting.
- The firm also proposed that the board immediately terminate its poison pill and form a new strategic review and finance committee at the board level, to be chaired by one of Chatham's designees.
- Chatham noted that in its previous public letter on Sept. 1, it privately proposed that the board be refreshed with the addition of two new directors, recommended by Chatham.
- Chatham added that if the board did not proactively respond to its suggestions it would commence a proxy contest.