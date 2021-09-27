Nikola inks second purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital taking total to $600M
Sep. 27, 2021 8:33 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Tumim Stone Capital entered into a second $300M common stock equity line purchase agreement, providing the company right to issue and sell to Tumim up to a total of $600M in Nikola's common stock.
- The equity lines with Tumim, along with estimated cash and cash equivalents, will provide Nikola with access to ~$800M of liquidity at 2021-end and this will provide sufficient liquidity to fund operational milestones through 2022 end which include commercial delivery of BEV trucks and pilot testing of FCEV trucks.
- Quick look at its cash and equivalents position in past few quarters:
- "Since entering into the original equity line purchase agreement on June 11, 2021, Nikola has issued ~$47M of common stock to Tumim," CFO Kim Brady commented.
- Nikola shares trade 2.1% lower premarket