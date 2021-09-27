Enphase Energy set to sell microinverters in Brazil
Sep. 27, 2021 8:52 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) says it has entered the Brazilian solar market with the introduction of its IQ 7+ microinverters, which it will begin shipping for residential and small commercial installers in the country starting next month.
- "Enphase and Solstar share the same values and our goal is to expand the Brazilian solar market with the best products and best customer service," says Matheus Bazan, CEO of Solstar, which will distribute the products in Brazil.
- Saying Enphase is well positioned to capitalize on growth in the U.S. residential solar market, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp recently initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $179 price target.