StoneMor gains after getting a letter from Axar inviting discussions regarding strategic alternatives
Sep. 27, 2021 9:03 AM ETStoneMor Inc. (STON)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) has received a letter, dated September 22, from Axar Capital Management ('Axar'), expressing an interest in pursuing discussions concerning strategic alternatives that may benefit the company and its various stakeholders.
- Axar currently owns ~75% of StoneMor’s outstanding common stock.
- According to the letter, Axar expects that any such discussions would be conducted with a special committee of the Board, assisted by financial and legal advisors it engages.
- Shares of STON +6% premarket.