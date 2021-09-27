StoneMor gains after getting a letter from Axar inviting discussions regarding strategic alternatives

  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) has received a letter, dated September 22, from Axar Capital Management ('Axar'), expressing an interest in pursuing discussions concerning strategic alternatives that may benefit the company and its various stakeholders.
  • Axar currently owns ~75% of StoneMor’s outstanding common stock.
  • According to the letter, Axar expects that any such discussions would be conducted with a special committee of the Board, assisted by financial and legal advisors it engages.
  • Shares of STON +6% premarket.
