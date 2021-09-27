Japan approves ChemoCentryx's Tavneos vasculitis treatment
Sep. 27, 2021 9:05 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received approval to market Tavneos (avacopan) in Japan for the treatment of patients with microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).
- Tavneos is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
- MPA and GPA are the two main forms of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis.
- ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and Lupus Nephritis (LN).
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.