Japan approves ChemoCentryx's Tavneos vasculitis treatment

  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received approval to market Tavneos (avacopan) in Japan for the treatment of patients with microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).
  • Tavneos is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
  • MPA and GPA are the two main forms of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis.
  • ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and Lupus Nephritis (LN).
  • Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
