TOMI Environmental falls 12% amid $5M offering
Sep. 27, 2021
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is undertaking a ~2.87M registered direct offering with certain investors.
- The company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to buy up to ~1.43M shares in a concurrent private placement.
- The combined price for one share and a warrant to buy 0.5 common share is $1.7425.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.68/share.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be about $5.0M.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing expenses, purchase of inventory and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close around Sept. 29.
- TOMZ -12.24% premarket to $1.47