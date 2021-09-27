TOMI Environmental falls 12% amid $5M offering

  • TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is undertaking a ~2.87M registered direct offering with certain investors.
  • The company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to buy up to ~1.43M shares in a concurrent private placement.
  • The combined price for one share and a warrant to buy 0.5 common share is $1.7425.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.68/share.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be about $5.0M.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing expenses, purchase of inventory and other general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close around Sept. 29.
  • TOMZ -12.24% premarket to $1.47
