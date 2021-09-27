PPL acquires ownership interest in SOO Green project
- SOO Green HVDC Link is pleased to announce that PPL (NYSE:PPL) has acquired an ownership interest in the SOO Green project.
- SOO Green is a first of its kind underground HVDC transmission line located primarily along Canadian Pacific rail that will connect the MISO and PJM regional energy markets, enabling the delivery of 2,100 MW of renewable energy from the upper Midwest to eastern markets.
- "As a diversified utility with deep transmission development expertise, PPL will bring unique capabilities to help advance this landmark project." said Trey Ward, founder of the SOO Green project.
- "PPL is pleased to support a project focused on transforming how major transmission line projects are built in the U.S.," said Gregory N. Dudkin, executive VP and COO for PPL.