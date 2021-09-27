Ensysce Biosciences in red on $15M convertible note financing
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) trades 8.9% down premarket after entering into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors in the form of senior secured convertible notes and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock in a private placement for total investment if up to $15M.
- Notes are convertible into shares at a conversion price of $5.87, a 30% premium to the base price set at the time of the initial closing.
- The notes have a maturity date of 21 months from the applicable closing date and will bear interest from issuance date at 5% annually.
- The notes were issued with an original discount of 6%; warrants have the right to purchase up to 361,158 shares at an exercise price of $7.63, a 30% premium to the conversion price; warrants are exercisable for five years post issuance date.
- Gross proceeds is expected to be $15M and will be used for general working capital purposes.