Ensysce Biosciences in red on $15M convertible note financing

Sep. 27, 2021 9:10 AM ETEnsysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) trades 8.9% down premarket after entering into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors in the form of senior secured convertible notes and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock in a private placement for total investment if up to $15M.
  • Notes are convertible into shares at a conversion price of $5.87, a 30% premium to the base price set at the time of the initial closing.
  • The notes have a maturity date of 21 months from the applicable closing date and will bear interest from issuance date at 5% annually.
  • The notes were issued with an original discount of 6%; warrants have the right to purchase up to 361,158 shares at an exercise price of $7.63, a 30% premium to the conversion price; warrants are exercisable for five years post issuance date.
  • Gross proceeds is expected to be $15M and will be used for general working capital purposes.
