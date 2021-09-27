Facebook pausing work on controversial 'Instagram Kids' offering
Sep. 27, 2021 9:10 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Amid some flak from industry observers and regulators, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is "pausing" work on its Instagram Kids experience to build more support for the under-13 product.
- Facebook shares are -0.7% premarket.
- "We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: Kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says.
- The company still believes that a custom version is the better way to manage that, but the pause will allow "time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today."
- Facebook confirmed in March that it was working on an Instagram for the under-13 set, which can't (legally) currently use the app due to federal privacy regulations.
- But the plan drew fire from a coalition of state/territory attorneys general.
- And the news comes in the wake of blistering reporting from the WSJ on Facebook, including internal documentation saying the company knows Instagram is toxic to its teen users.