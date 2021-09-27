Beyond Meat will sell meatless chicken tenders at grocery stores next month
Sep. 27, 2021 9:10 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announces that the company's meatless chicken tenders will debut at select retailers nationwide in October.
- The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the faba bean, a nutrient-packed legume crop. Beyond Chicken Tenders will be sold in grocery aisles pre-cooked, ready-to-heat in the air fryer, oven or microwave.
- In addition to the retail rollout of the plant-based chicken tenders, Beyond Meat says it is also increasing its retail product distribution of other Beyond Meat products at Walmart stores in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, making this the third such expansion this year.
- Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are up 1.16% premarket to $110.96 to cut into the double-digit drop over the last month.