Mohamed El-Erian: Corporate pricing power is going to be really important going forward
Sep. 27, 2021 9:13 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds, said Monday that the inflationary environment will make corporate pricing power "really important" in differentiating winners and losers among companies.
- Speaking to CNBC, El-Erian suggested that equity investors haven't come to this realization yet. Instead, he contended that traders have gotten into the habit of bidding up the stock market in a general way every time it experiences a dip.
- "The conditioning is really strong. ... That has been incredibly supportive of the marketplace," he said.
- However, the Allianz adviser argued that the bond traders have started to understand the market a little better, leading to the rise in yields that took place last week.
- "The bond market is starting to smell something the equity market hasn't quite realized yet," he asserted.
- Overall, El-Erian asserted that the amount of liquidity pumped into the markets by the Federal Reserve continues to drive stocks higher. Meanwhile, there's enough uncertainty in Fed policy for market participants to put off worrying about challenges such as inflation, he said.
- "No one wants to take on the Fed because when they've taken on on the Fed, it's turned out to be a bad trade," he noted.
