Athenex reports European launch of Klisyri for actinic keratosis
Sep. 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)LBTSFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Athenex's (NASDAQ:ATNX) partner, Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) has launched Klisyri (tirbanibulin) in Germany and the U.K.
- Shares up 3.7% premarket at $3.34.
- Klisyri received approval by the European Commission and the U.K.'s regulatory agency in July and August of 2021, respectively, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face and scalp in adults.
- "Athenex is also working with our commercial partners in other geographies on either clinical studies or regulatory filings and expect to launch in more geographic areas in 2022,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, CEO of Athenex.
- Klisyri (tirbanibulin) is a microtubule inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of AK of the face or scalp.
- AK or solar keratosis is a chronic and precancerous skin disease that occurs primarily in areas that have been exposed to ultraviolet radiation for a long period of time. It is usually found on the face, ears, lips, bald scalp, forearms, the posterior part of the hands, and lower legs.
- Athenex and Almirall inked partnership in December 2017 to develop and market tirbanibulin for the treatment of AK and other skin conditions in U.S. and Europe, including Russia.