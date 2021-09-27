J&J data shows oral Xarelto bests aspirin with fewer blood clots in pediatric patients
Sep. 27, 2021 9:20 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- New data released from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shows that an oral version of its blood thinner Xarelto (rivaroxaban) was associated with fewer blood clots compared to aspirin in patients ages 2-8 who have had the Fontan procedure.
- Results, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also indicated that Xarelto has a similar safety profile compared to aspirin in this population.
- The data is from two phase 3 trials: one examined pediatric patients with previously diagnosed blood clots, and another evaluated pediatric patients who are at risk of blood clots after the Fontan procedure.
- J&J submitted the results as part of an NDA for Xarelto in pediatric patients submitted in June.