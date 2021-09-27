Mercury Systems to buy Avalex Technologies; terms undisclosed

M&A word made with building blocks
SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Based in Gulf Breeze, Fla., Avalex provides mission-critical avionics, including rugged displays, integrated communications management systems, digital video recorders, and warning systems.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS.
  • Avalex is expected to generate ~$40M revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, with adjusted EBITDA margins of ~25%.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Per the terms, Mercury (NASDAQ:MRCY) will acquire Avalex for all cash, subject to net working capital and net debt adjustments. The acquisition is expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes.
  • The Company to fund the purchase through a combination of cash on hand and credit facility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.