Mercury Systems to buy Avalex Technologies; terms undisclosed
Sep. 27, 2021 9:18 AM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: SA News Team
- Based in Gulf Breeze, Fla., Avalex provides mission-critical avionics, including rugged displays, integrated communications management systems, digital video recorders, and warning systems.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS.
- Avalex is expected to generate ~$40M revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, with adjusted EBITDA margins of ~25%.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Per the terms, Mercury (NASDAQ:MRCY) will acquire Avalex for all cash, subject to net working capital and net debt adjustments. The acquisition is expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes.
- The Company to fund the purchase through a combination of cash on hand and credit facility.