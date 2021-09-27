Air Products-Aramco consortium signs financing deal for $12B project

Aerial view of Oil refinery and gas industry in Petrochemical plant at twilight
primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Aramco, Air Products (NYSE:APD) +4% pre-market after signing agreements with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power for asset acquisition and project financing of the $12B air separation unit, gasification and power joint venture in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Economic City.
  • The JV is purchasing the ASUs, gasification, syngas cleanup, utilities and power assets from Aramco, which supply feedstock to the JV, and the JV will produce power, steam, hydrogen and other utilities for Aramco.
  • The venture will serve Aramco's Jazan refinery project to process 400K bbl/day of crude oil to produce ultra-light sulfur diesel, gasoline and other products.
  • Air Products says its ownership position in the venture will total 50.6% via its direct 46% stake plus an additional 4.6% through Air Products Qudra.
  • Air Products currently is unable to grow free cash flow due to long-term capital investments in growth projects, Leo Nelissen writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.