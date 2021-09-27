Cellect Bio jumps 49% on shareholder approval for Quoin Pharma merger

Sep. 27, 2021 9:24 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.
JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) soars 49% premarket after announcing that shareholders voted to approve the previous merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals, a specialty company focused on rare and orphan diseases, and all other proposals at the special meeting, including the sale of the subsidiary to EnCellX, a privately held company based in San Diego, CA.
  • The merger is expected to close in October, 2021.
  • Following the completion of the merger, Cellect will be renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals, and will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “QNRX”.
  • The sale of the intellectual property (IP) to EnCellX will be concurrent with the closing of Quoin merger.
  • The company filed registration statement for Quoin Pharma merger in June 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.