Cellect Bio jumps 49% on shareholder approval for Quoin Pharma merger
Sep. 27, 2021 9:24 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) soars 49% premarket after announcing that shareholders voted to approve the previous merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals, a specialty company focused on rare and orphan diseases, and all other proposals at the special meeting, including the sale of the subsidiary to EnCellX, a privately held company based in San Diego, CA.
- The merger is expected to close in October, 2021.
- Following the completion of the merger, Cellect will be renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals, and will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “QNRX”.
- The sale of the intellectual property (IP) to EnCellX will be concurrent with the closing of Quoin merger.
- The company filed registration statement for Quoin Pharma merger in June 2021.