Altice USA slips 2% as two more firms hit sidelines

Sep. 27, 2021

Fiber Optics Cable
  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is 2.1% lower premarket as downgrades come in, in continuing flak from CEO Dexter Goei's appearance in Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference last week.
  • Goei had said that contrary to company confidence that it would be adding subscribers on a net basis for each of the third and fourth quarters, it now expects a Q3 decline of 15,000-20,000 subs.
  • Shares fell 12.7% on Thursday and dropped another 6.7% on Friday.
  • And concerns over investment strategy have led Credit Suisse to downgrade to Neutral. Shifting its focus from margins and stock repurchases to an aggressive fiber overbuild/edge out strategy might end up successful, but will take at least several quarters to begin paying off, the firm says.
  • And analyst Douglas Mitchelson intend to wait for more confidence in "timing, execution and likely impact" before revisiting the stock.
  • He's slashed his price target to $24 from $46, which implies 17% upside today amid the stock's slide.
  • Raymond James also cut, to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • On Friday, Seeking Alpha contributor Librarian Capital said Altice USA was facing issues specific to the company and was now a turnaround play (though with lower forecasts).
