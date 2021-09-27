AIM ImmunoTech files provisional patent application for Ampligen

Sep. 27, 2021 9:27 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announces the filing of a provisional patent application for Ampligen as a potential early-onset intranasal therapy designed to enhance and expand infection-induced immunity, epitope spreading, cross-reactivity and cross-protection in patients exposed to a wide range of RNA respiratory viruses, such as influenza, Rhinoviruses and SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19.
  • The new filing concerns the early-stage administration of Ampligen following active viral replication after a respiratory virus has entered a person’s nasal passages.
  • Applications for clinical trial authorization, which the Company plans to file in the near future, are expected to include intranasal therapeutic effect as a primary endpoint, but also exploratory endpoints to gather data supporting the Ampligen-enhanced immunity.
