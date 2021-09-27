S&W Seed Company rises after earnings beat, passes on freight cost increases
Sep. 27, 2021 9:29 AM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)By: SA News Team
- S&W Seed company (NASDAQ:SANW) shares are trading up after the company posted revenue of $22.77M, in-line, and an adjusted net loss of -$0.05 per share, beats by $0.10.
- The company said it has made significant progress overcoming supply chain logistics challenges that cost the company an additional $0.9M last quarter. S&W has raised prices on the majority of its products.
- Adjusted gross margins fell 370 bps compared to last year primarily due to the shipping issues.
- ""We are seeing strong demand for our recently launched non-GMO herbicide tolerant sorghum solution, Double Team, which we believe provides an opportunity to not only gain sorghum market share, but also expand the size of the overall U.S. sorghum market," commented CEO Mark Wong. A second novel trait technology product, Improved Quality Alfalfa, should be released in F2022.
- FY22 Guidance: Core revenue, which does not include revenue from Pioneer is expected to be between $80M to $85M. Consensus revenue including Pioneer, which recorded $14M in sales this year, is $95.2M.
- Shares are up 1.34% pre-market.
