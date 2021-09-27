Mullen Automotive provides shareholder update on Net Element merger
Sep. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EV manufacturer Mullen Automotive, which is in the process of merging with Net Element (NETE), has provided an update to the progress being made to complete the merger.
- In a letter to the shareholder, Mullen’s Chief Executive Officer David Michery noted that SEC has declared effective the S-4 registration statement of the shares of the merger. The companies have agreed to a stock-for-stock reverse merger deal, in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company.
- The shareholders and boards of both companies have approved the deal. Furthermore, Mullen hopes to comply with the listing standards of the NASDAQ and is awaiting a final response from the exchange.
- Mullen also announced that it will debut its Mullen FIVE EV crossover in November 2021 at the Los Angeles International Auto Show, scheduled to take place from November 17 – 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.