GSE Systems wins simulator upgrade contract at $1.6M
Sep. 27, 2021 9:46 AM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) has been awarded a contract to upgrade the simulators at two Canadian nuclear power plants at a total value of C$2M ($1.6M).
- The project includes two major tasks to advance simulator technology upgrades and engineering services.
- "By upgrading their simulation environment and utilizing our latest software, the customer will have state-of-art plant simulators. The customer will leverage these simulators to understand plant operations and optimization most effectively, as well as to create sophisticated training scenarios around real events and operating conditions," says GSE Solutions President and CEO Kyle Loudermilk.
- The project is estimated to take 24 months, report.
