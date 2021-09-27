PSEG hikes dividend, sees 2022 adjusted operating EPS at $3.30-$3.60
Sep. 27, 2021 9:46 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +2.4%) opens higher after saying it will raise its annual dividend by $0.12/share to $2.16 per share beginning in Q1 2022 and repurchase $500M in shares upon closing of the $1.9B Fossil sale, which was first announced last month.
- PSEG initiates guidance for FY 2022 adjusted operating EPS of $3.30-$3.60, excluding results from the Fossil deal, in line with $3.46 analyst consensus estimate, while reiterating its outlook for FY 2021 adjusted operating EPS of $3.50-$3.65, vs. $3.55 consensus.
- The company also introduces long-term adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7% to 2025, and increases its 2021-25 utility capital spending program by $1B to $14B-$16B.
- PSEG President and CEO Ralph Izzo recently expressed support for Congress' work on a Clean Electricity Performance Program to incentivize utilities to adopt clean energy.
- .