PTC-Volvo Group team up for digital engineering
Sep. 27, 2021 9:52 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)VOLAFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PTC (PTC -0.6%) and the Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) are planning to increase collaboration around digital engineering.
- Volvo has decided to unify its computer-aided design (CAD) platforms, which positions PTC's products to serve as the primary CAD and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions used in the Volvo Group for complete vehicle design.
- The solution which will leverage the full capabilities of PTC's Windchill PLM software and Creo CAD software, is aimed at promoting collaboration across Volvo's PLM and CAD functions and increase the reuse of digital product data across the Group.
- "Leveraging this foundation, we see great possibilities in connecting PTC's IOT and AR solutions into our digital thread strategy," said Lars Stenqvist, CTO at Volvo Group.