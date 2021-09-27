Robinhood executive chats signal 'major liquidity crisis' amid GameStop frenzy: CNBC
Sep. 27, 2021 9:59 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)GME, BB, AMCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) appears to have known about the Reddit-driven GameStop (NYSE:GME) volatility and euphoric short squeeze back in January, CNBC reports, based on documents in a lawsuit showing conversations between executives.
- The plaintiffs from the suit allege they suffered damages when the online financial services platform enacted trading restrictions on January, 28.
- Shares of HOOD rise 0.9% on Monday.
- Robinhood (HOOD) Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard messaged internally that the company was facing a "major liquidity crisis," CNBC notes, according to the suit; however, CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC a day later, on Jan. 29, "there was no liquidity crisis."
- An attorney for the plaintiffs argues that Robinhood knew the "Reddit-driven chaos" was coming and didn't do enough. Plaintiffs are seeking class action status on the suit.
- "Robinhood and its higher-ups were well aware of this tidal wave of volume and volatility that was heading in their direction," Maurice Pessah, founder of Pessah Law Group, told CNBC. "In our opinion and as we allege in the lawsuit, they didn't do their jobs and what are required to do in terms of analyzing risks and managing risks as a broker."
