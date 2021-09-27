Skye Bio secures $7M capital raise, shares down 13%
Sep. 27, 2021 9:58 AM ETSkye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Skye Bioscience (OTCQB:SKYE -13.0%) has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of ~77.8M shares of common common stock and warrants to purchase up to equal number of common shares, at $0.09/share and warrant, in a registered direct offering.
- The expected gross proceeds are ~$7M.
- The five years warrants have an exercise price of $0.09/share.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, the refinancing or repayment of our indebtedness and acquisitions of complementary products, product candidates, technologies, or businesses.
- Closing date is September 29, 2021.