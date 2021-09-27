Skye Bio secures $7M capital raise, shares down 13%

Sep. 27, 2021 9:58 AM ETSkye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Skye Bioscience (OTCQB:SKYE -13.0%) has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of ~77.8M shares of common common stock and warrants to purchase up to equal number of common shares, at $0.09/share and warrant, in a registered direct offering.
  • The expected gross proceeds are ~$7M.
  • The five years warrants have an exercise price of $0.09/share.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, the refinancing or repayment of our indebtedness and acquisitions of complementary products, product candidates, technologies, or businesses.
  • Closing date is September 29, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.