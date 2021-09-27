ToughBuilt Industries attracts attention with shares at 52-week low

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background
champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT -1.6%) is on watch with shares sitting close to their 52-week low.
  • There is some speculation that the stock could catch positive attention from investors on infrastructure news this week. Of note, Google search trends are indicating rising interest on the name rather suddenly.
  • Looking at recent developments with the company, ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) has its eyes on international expansion with a deal announced that last week to increase its European distribution footprint across France with deals through large retail partners.
