Franklin Resources to acquire investment grade credit team from Aviva Investors
Sep. 27, 2021 10:00 AM ET Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Franklin Resources (BEN +2.2%) has announced the talent acquisition of Aviva Investors’ US-based Investment Grade Credit team, including senior portfolio managers Josh Lohmeier, CFA, and Michael Cho, CFA, to join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income.
- In addition, Tom Meyers, CFA, previously Aviva’s Head of Americas Client Solutions, will join FTFI in a newly created role as SVP, Senior Director of Investments and Strategy Development, Fixed Income.
- Meyers, Lohmeier and the full investment team are expected to join by the end of 2021. Lohmeier and Meyers will report to Sonal Desai, CIO at FTFI, and the investment team will continue to report to Lohmeier.
- The Investment Grade Credit team currently manages over $7.5B in institutional AUM at Aviva.