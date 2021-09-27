Chicago Fed's Charles Evans still sees risk that inflation won't increase enough
Sep. 27, 2021 10:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Even with the price spikes caused by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans argues that "the inflation we've seen to date does not yet satisfy the FOMC's overshooting criterion."
- Over a year ago, the Federal Reserve reworked its framework to let inflation overrun its 2% target so that the country's inflation rate averages 2%. Previously, the Fed would act pre-emptively so that inflation didn't exceed 2%. Now the risk for inflation is that it will run too low instead of too high.
- "Instead, we should be focused on producing sustainable inflation that aligns longer-run inflation expectations with our 2% goal," he said in prepared remarks for a speech at the National Association of Business Economics Annual Meeting.
- That's because the effective lower bound risk, in which the Fed's benchmark rate has been running at near zero, imposes a "substantial inflation-undershoot bias," he said.
- He expects the inflation caused by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions to eventually resolve.
- "Though the modest overshooting projected from 2022 through 2024 is an improvement, I don’t think it is a strong signal of sustainable inflation above 2%. I feel we need to go beyond trying to thread the needle by a couple of tenths in order to be assured of a sustainable moderate overshoot," Evans said.
- As for monetary policy, he sees tapering of the Fed's asset purchases starting soon, if employment improvements continue. He doesn't expect the federal funds rate target to be increased until late 2023.
- Also see: How 'well-anchored' are long-run inflation expectations? NY Fed analyzes the data