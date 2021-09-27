Brazilian food giants ask for a regulated carbon market
- Food giants Cargill Agricola, JBS (JBS), and Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY +1.2%), have joined over 100 other companies from various industries in asking for the creation of a regulated carbon market in Brazil.
- Brazil's Congress will vote on the bill that will appear before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November and would provide a framework to meet the country's goal of net zero carbon emissions.
- The green manifesto was spearheaded by the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development which boasts members including Ambev (ABEV -0.5%), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.5%), Shell (RDS.A +4.4%), KPMG, and WeWork. The Business Council measures member activities using economic, social, and environmental guidelines.
- Many companies, including PepsiCo, have been feeling more responsibility lately to provide products in a sustainable way.