Telefónica moving into cloud via deal with Oracle

Sep. 27, 2021

Telefonica Headquarters in Barcelona
J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Telefónica (TEF +1.6%) is moving most of its database systems into the cloud via a multi-year deal with service provider Oracle (ORCL +0.3%).
  • That's an extension of an existing partnership, as Telefónica already used Oracle data systems.
  • But now going fully cloud-based will encapsulate operations including business intelligence services and billing, revenue and customer management products. Oracle will operate the platform in Telefónica's own data centers.
  • And that presents an inflection opportunity for a Spanish carrier under pressure for years amid high costs and increasing low-price pressure in the marketplace. Operating in Telefónica data centers will mean cost containment as well as greater security and compliance with continental data laws.
