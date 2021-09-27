Telefónica moving into cloud via deal with Oracle
Sep. 27, 2021 11:14 AM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF), ORCLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Telefónica (TEF +1.6%) is moving most of its database systems into the cloud via a multi-year deal with service provider Oracle (ORCL +0.3%).
- That's an extension of an existing partnership, as Telefónica already used Oracle data systems.
- But now going fully cloud-based will encapsulate operations including business intelligence services and billing, revenue and customer management products. Oracle will operate the platform in Telefónica's own data centers.
- And that presents an inflection opportunity for a Spanish carrier under pressure for years amid high costs and increasing low-price pressure in the marketplace. Operating in Telefónica data centers will mean cost containment as well as greater security and compliance with continental data laws.