Siemens wins $14M task order from USACE
Sep. 27, 2021
- Siemens Government Technologies, the U.S. subsidiary of technology corporation Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), has been awarded a $14M task order for the modernization of cooling and ventilation systems in a Defense Information Systems Agency facility at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
- The task order from the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) was awarded as part of a potential 7-year, $1.2B competitive procurement for utility monitoring and control systems across Department of Defense sites.
- Tina Dolph, President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, said, "Under this newest task order, we look forward to serving the Defense Information Systems Agency with upgraded facility cooling systems to sustain their essential mission of enabling information-sharing capabilities across the full spectrum of military operations."