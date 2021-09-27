On Holdings falls below initial trading price as IPO gleam fades

Sep. 27, 2021 11:18 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: SA News Team
  • On Holdings (ONON -1.3%), the Roger Federer-backed shoemaker, falls below its initial trading price of $35.40. The stock has fallen 7.5% over the past five days after initial spikes immediately following its IPO at $24.
  • The company boasts a patented tread design called Cloudtec that allows for softer landings and more explosive takeoffs when running. For the first six months of the year, On reported earnings of 3.8M francs ($4.1M) on $315.5M ($340.8) in sales for the first six months of this year.
  • Multiple Seeking Alpha contributors including The Value Investor and Noah Wilson suggested holding off on purchasing the stock based on the high valuations. The company still holds a valuation over twice that of competitor Under Armour (UAA +0.7%) despite only being founded eleven years ago.
