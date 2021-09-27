Arkema to sell its epoxides business in $38.8M deal
Sep. 27, 2021 11:52 AM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAY)By: SA News Team
- Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) announces the proposed divestment of its epoxides business to Cargill, a leader in agricultural products and services in a deal worth $38.8M.
- Part of Arkema’s Hydrogen Peroxide activity, this business has limited integration with the rest of the group’s portfolio, generates sales of around $40M and employs about 45 people.
- With this project, Arkema is pursuing the repositioning of its portfolio on its core businesses.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Ashland LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashland Global Holdings, had sold its performance adhesives business to Arkema in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.65B, in August.