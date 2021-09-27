Arkema to sell its epoxides business in $38.8M deal

Sep. 27, 2021 11:52 AM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAY)By: SA News Team

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) announces the proposed divestment of its epoxides business to Cargill, a leader in agricultural products and services in a deal worth $38.8M.
  • Part of Arkema’s Hydrogen Peroxide activity, this business has limited integration with the rest of the group’s portfolio, generates sales of around $40M and employs about 45 people.
  • With this project, Arkema is pursuing the repositioning of its portfolio on its core businesses.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials.
  • Ashland LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashland Global Holdings, had sold its performance adhesives business to Arkema in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.65B, in August.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.