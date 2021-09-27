Bank of America remains positive on lodging sector but downgrades Hyatt, Summit Hotel
- Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels (H +0.7%) and Summit Hotel Properties (INN +1.8%) after the firm came away with a "slightly less bullish stance" on lodging recovery following its Global Real Estate Conference.
- BofA analyst Shaun Kelley downgraded Hyatt to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $85.
- Meanwhile, Kelley double downgraded Summit Hotel Properties to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $11, down from $12.
- The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Neutral for Hyatt with a price target of $80.87. However, for Summit the Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish with a price target of $11.67.
- The analyst said the pair of rating changes he made following the event are "purely relative calls" and that he still remains positive on the lodging sector overall, noting he now has 10 Buy ratings to five Underperform ratings.