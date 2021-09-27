British warehouse labor costs set to increase up to 30% - Reuters
Sep. 27, 2021 12:08 PM ETBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- ExeBritish warehouse companies say that they are having to increase pay up to 30% to fill entry-level positions in order to meet demand for the upcoming holiday season.
- Clare Bottle, the CEO of the UK Warehouse Association is paying new workers 20-30% more and Jordan Francis, commercial director of the Prodrive recruitment agency is offering 25% more for a standard warehouse role.
- Francis says that many of his previous temporary workers left for France or Germany, where they don't need visas to work. Last year, workers furloughed due to COVID provided much of the temporary labor needed at the warehouses.
- Analysts note that major companies should be able to weather the storm with more capital available and greater automation, while smaller retailers will have more trouble. An executive said that normal delivery times could rise to seven to ten days from five days currently.
- British consumers can expect to pay more for goods and deliveries. "There's very little give in those margins, most warehouse companies and particularly the smaller ones keep their overheads very low, they have very flat management structures, really a big proportion of the cost that they pass on are labour costs," said Bottle. "If the labour costs go up, there's really nowhere to go."
- Turning to the United States, Morgan Stanley recently lowered its price target on Amazon due to rising labor costs and Whole Foods said it would add a delivery fee to orders.