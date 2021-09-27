Warner Music, Twitch team up on musical artist fan spaces
Sep. 27, 2021
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Twitch (AMZN -1.4%) are teaming up in what will be the gaming-focused streamer's first partnership with a major record company.
- The two will launch channels dedicated to Warner recording artists as well as a stand-alone music space.
- That starts with channels tied to WMG artists Bella Poarch, Saweetie and Sueco.
- Meanwhile, the music space will offer original programming curated by digital media company IMGN (acquired by Warner Music last year) - to include The Drop (focused on latest news from the music world), Freestyle Throwdown (a competition between Twitch rappers) and The One (guest artists performing songs that inspired them).