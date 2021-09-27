Saia opens new Virginia terminal amid tight labor market
Sep. 27, 2021 12:19 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: SA News Team
- Saia, Inc. (SAIA +1.2%) announces the opening of a new terminal in Fredericksburg, VA. The terminal is the company's fourth in the state and third of seven planned openings this year.
- Jared Mull, the Vice President of Operations, East notes that while the company has been focusing on the Northeast region of the United States, the Fredericksburg terminal will allow the company to fill in gaps in the Washington DC and mid-Atlantic region.
- Saia is still seeking to hire team members for the terminal as freight labor costs rise in the U.S. and abroad. In the company's most recent earnings call, CEO Frederick Holzgrefe said that Saia was having trouble keeping up with record freight volume due to labor shortages.