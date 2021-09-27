Northern Data AG acquires 86% of Bitfield shares in global expansion plan
Sep. 27, 2021 1:08 PM ETNorthern Data AG (NDTAF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Northern Data AG (OTCPK:NDTAF), which provides high-performance computing services in blockchain, crypto mining, data analytics, and game streaming, will purchase at least 86% of Bitfield NV shares, a transaction that will result in the indirect acquisition of some 33K ASIC miners.
- The ASIC hardware includes 6K high-performance ASIC miners that have already been installed and operate in Northern Data's mobile data centers.
- The transaction, with a total enterprise value of up to EUR 400M ($468M), involves the issuance of up to 5.1M shares of Northern Data. Eventually, Northern Data's (OTCPK:NDTAF) stake in Bitfield will increase to up to 100%.
- The acquisitions of Bitfield and Decentric Europe a few weeks ago further the company's ambition to expand globally. Additional details on the expansion strategy will be provided when the preliminary figures for 2020 are published, the company said.
- The new shares will in part come from the use of the company's authorized capital and will be issued exclusive of shareholder subscription rights. That will result in the company issuing a substantial percentage of its authorized capital.
- Northern Data (OTCPK:NDTAF) is also currently working on further moves that will increase its presence in bitcoin mining and mining infrastructure in North America.
- Installation of all ASIC miners acquired under the deal, primarily at sites in Canada and the U.S., will be completed by the end of Q1 2022.
- Northern Data (OTCPK:NDTAF) expects to use the free cash flow generated by the transaction to increase the number of ASIC miners and GPU server systems, expand inventory of data center infrastructure, and establish new production sites.
- The company anticipates 2021 revenues to be in the range of 180-220M euros ($210.6-257.5M) and EBITDA unchanged in the amount of 100-125M euros ($117M-146.3M) from its bitcoin hosting service business, as well as from the acquisition of Decentric Europe and Bitfield and the resultant realignment process.
- Keep in mind consolidated financial statements for full-year 2020 are still under audit, and the company assumes it will be able to release preliminary IFRS figures by end-September.
- In August, Mawson Infrastructure purchases additional latest generation ASIC bitcoin miners from Canaan.