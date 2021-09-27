New York Gov. Kathy Hochul backs cannabis businesses to create thousands of jobs
- The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul (D), highlighted the potential of the cannabis industry to create thousands of job opportunities in her state after she cleared a key regulatory hurdle last week following the legalization of recreational use of cannabis in March.
- “I need you to survive because you’re the identity of New York that people create jobs and opportunities," Marijuana Moment reported quoting the comments made by Hochul on Friday at the Business Council of New York State’s annual meeting.
- “You are who we are as New Yorkers. Your success means the success of this entire state,” she added.
- Last week, Hochul named two additional members to make up the five-member Cannabis Control Board increasing her appointees to three and adding to one member each named by the Senate and Assembly.
- “I had to unleash this opportunity that had been stifled for the first five months [after legalization was signed into law] because a few appointments hadn’t been made. Got that done,” Hochul explained.
- Per the cannabis legalization in New York, an independent Office of Cannabis Management overseen by the Cannabis Control Board should function within the New York State Liquor Authority.
- Today, there is a mixed performance of many cannabis stocks focused on the New York market: TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF -1.1%), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF -3.1%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -0.1%), Village Farms International (VFF +1.0%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +0.5%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), Cronos Group (CRON +3.0%), AYR WELLNESS (OTCQX:AYRWF -1.5%), Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF -0.6%), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF -1.9%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -1.7%), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF)
- In August, Cantor Fitzgerald argued that how New York rolls out cannabis legalization could be a template for other states to follow.
