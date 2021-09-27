Oil prices top $75/bbl on supply constraints, sending energy stocks and ETFs rallying
Sep. 27, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Oil and gas prices come out of the gates strong in Monday's trading session, pushing up the prices on crude names.
- Crude has jumped above the $75/bbl mark on the back of a global energy crunch.
- West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude are now sitting on near three-month highs, posting their best numbers since early July.
- WTI was trading at $75.48 at last check.
- The rally comes as fuel stations across Britain have dried up due to a shortage in trucks delivering fuel, forcing gas stations to ration gasoline and related supplies.
- Goldman Sachs has now adjusted their Brent crude price forecast to $90/bbl from an earlier $80/bbl.
- Per Reuters, the investment bank stated in a note that "while we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts."
- With energy pressures growing stronger, oil and gas stocks and ETFs have seen a push to the topside. Below is the price action on some of the top-moving names:
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) +7.81%, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +7.17%, and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) +6.89%.
ETFs seeing the biggest moves include the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (NYSEARCA:XOP) +7.09%, Vaneck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) +5.76%, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF(NYSEARCA:XLE) +3.85%, and the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) +2.16%.
See below a year-to-date performance chart on how the above ETFs have fared against each other.