FactSet Research Systems FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 27, 2021 12:47 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.92M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 12.11% in value.
- Recent news, FactSet gets bullish upgrade at Barclays after CFO hire.
- A recent article by SA contributor Daniel Schönberger, FactSet: Not So Bearish Anymore, But Definitely Not A Bargain.