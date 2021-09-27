What To Expect From IHS Markit's FQ3 Results?

Sep. 27, 2021 12:57 PM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+9.3% Y/Y).
  • Revenue break-up Financial Services revenue estimate of $478.0M; Transportation revenue estimate of $345.5M; Resources revenue estimate of $211.5M and CMS revenue estimate of $132.1M.
  • Over the last 2 years, INFO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 38.7% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on INFO is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • Recent news, IHS Markit, Hazeltree to offer integrated treasury and portfolio finance solution
