Talent agencies CAA, ICM to combine in major merger

Sep. 27, 2021 1:03 PM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
    CAA logo
  • Creative Artists Agency is buying rival ICM Partners in a move sending shockwaves across the talent-agent business.
  • That move if approved would reduce a Big Four agencies to three, and marks the biggest transaction in the business since William Morris combined with Endeavor in 2009 and the combined entity acquired IMG in 2014, resulting in today's Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR).
  • The deal would mean CAA is the biggest counterweight to Endeavor, along with UTA. Endeavor Group is up fractionally today (+0.1%), reversing morning losses; shares were down as much as 4.3% today.
  • And it brings CAA more strength in literature, publishing and music, as well as broadcast TV talent (where CAA isn't as active) and adding to CAA's large sports footprint.
