Acceleron Pharma drives peers higher while potential deal disappoints analysts

Sep. 27, 2021

American Dollar Symbol And A Blue Arrow On Blackboard Surface
matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

  • Acceleron Pharma (XLRN +6.0%) looks set to continue its winning streak for the seventh consecutive session after Bloomberg reported that the biotech is considering a sale for more than $11 billion.
  • The peers of Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the space of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) such as Keros Therapeutics (KROS +28.0%), Gossamer Bio (GOSS +11.7%) and Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE +9.8%) have joined the rally as analysts cite the potential of the company to command a higher value.
  • The deal for $180 per share in cash is too low, and the stock could “easily be worth ~$250+,” Raymond James’ analyst Danielle Brill argues.
  • Brill, with a strong buy on Acceleron (XLRN), thinks that the company would rather complete the development of sotatercept, its phase 3 candidate for PAH, before agreeing to the sale.
  • In addition to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), the analyst cites Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as a potential suitor.
  • Acknowledging the $11 billion value as substantial, Barclays analyst Carter Gould wrote: “we would be somewhat surprised to see Acceleron proceed here without a greater premium.” Gould has an overweight rating on the stock.
  • Meanwhile, RBC analyst Kennen MacKay, with a sector perform rating on Acceleron (XLRN), argues that a potential deal is unlikely to face regulatory hurdles as luspatercept and sotatercept have unique mechanisms of action.
  • “We see potential for sotatercept’s unique mechanism of action to complement the portfolio of existing PAH players,” MacKay wrote.
  • Acceleron (XLRN) has a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for luspatercept. Also known as REBLOZYL, luspatercept is approved in the U.S., EU, and Canada for patients with beta-thalassemia or MDS.
